4 arrested after Mississippi police chase ends in crash in Slidell

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said it was called to help deputies from Hancock County who were pursuing a car suspected to be involved in burglaries.

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say four people were arrested after a police chase in Mississippi crossed into Louisiana and ended in a crash in Slidell early Tuesday morning.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said it was called to help deputies from Hancock County who were pursuing a car suspected to be involved in several burglaries that crossed into Louisiana. St. Tammany deputies discovered that the suspect vehicle had already crashed into a wooded area behind the Fremaux Town Center and its passengers had run away.

The sheriff's office said deputies, along with K-9 units and Louisiana State Troopers established a perimeter around the area and arrested four individuals. Those suspects were identified as 20-year-old Justin Wilder, 22-year-old Keyon Randolph, 19-year-old Derrick Holmes, and an unnamed 17-year-old.

Pass Christian Police also said that there were active warrants for all four suspects in reference to several burglaries in the area. Investigators say Holmes and the 17-year-old possessed stolen guns, one which was reported stolen from Pass Christian, Miss. on Monday. The sheriff's office said the vehicle they were in was reported stolen from Tangipahoa Parish.

Justin Wilder was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

Stolen Vehicle

Resisting an Officer

Fugitive (Pass Christian MS)

Simple Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Keyon Randolph was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

Stolen Vehicle

Resisting an Officer

Fugitive (Pass Christian MS and Kenner Police)

Simple Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Derrick Holmes was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

Stolen Vehicle

Resisting an Officer

Fugitive (Pass Christian MS)

Simple Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Illegal Carrying of a Weapon

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

The juvenile was arrested and booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on the following charges:

Stolen Vehicle

Resisting an Officer

Fugitive (Pass Christian MS)

Simple Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Illegal Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile

Illegal Carrying of a Firearm