A fight at the Tangipahoa Jail left four deputies with mild to moderate injuries Tuesday night, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to Sheriff Daniel Edwards, inmates began arguing and that escalated to a fight between several of them.

At that point, Edwards said deputies intervened and calmed the situation down, but then the inmates turned on the deputies and four of the deputies were injured.

More deputies responded and brought the situation under control. None of the inmates suffered injuries, according to Edwards.

"We are investigating the situation now to better determine the root cause and to determine how we can minimize it from happening again," Edwards says. “Our primary goal is safety - the safety of our staff and detainees. Our facility houses some offenders who have a history of violence both on the street and behind bars, a dangerous situation for deputies trying to restore order,” he continued. All four deputies were treated for their injuries and released.

No charges have been filed yet, but an investigation has begun and criminal charges are expected.