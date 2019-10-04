COVINGTON, La. — Deputies say three people are in custody and a fourth person is wanted in connection with a spree of car burglaries and thefts on the Northshore.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office say detectives linked four individuals to two separate thefts in the Emerald Creek subdivision and Saw Grass Loop near Covington, La. The cars were later found abandoned in Tangipahoa Parish with keys inside.

Authorities say 19-year-old Genesis Kelly, 20-year-old Ehryn Anderson and 20-year-old Mark Solomon were already in custody at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail. Terrance Brister, 19, is still at large.

The STPSO says all four will be booked in St. Tammany Parish on simple burglary, theft of a firearm, vehicle theft and hit-and-run charges.

Last month, detectives said at least 12 cars had been burglarized in the areas of Highway 190 East. Those neighborhoods included: Sharp Road, Greenleaves Subdivision, Parc Du Lac Subdivision, Cherry Creek Subdivision, Wisteria Lane, Del Sol Subdivision and Montgomery Terrace Subdivision.

Investigators say all of the burglarized vehicles had been left unlocked and personal items like wallets, purses and cash were stolen.

Sheriff Randy Smith warned residents to always lock their car doors and remove any keys, weapons and valuables.

“Vehicle burglaries are crimes of opportunity,” Smith said. “No matter how quick of a trip you may be making or how safe your neighborhood is, it is imperative to always lock your vehicle doors and to never leave purses or valuables in plain sight.”

Anyone with information about the thefts or Brister's whereabouts should contact STPSO detective Fred Foltmer at 985-276-1330.