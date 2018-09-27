​WASHINGTON PARISH - Five former deputies at the Washington Parish Jail and 16 inmates have been arrested in connection with a beating of one inmate and the rape of another in recent weeks.

According to State Police, a criminal complaint was filed and as a result of the investigation, the warrants were issued.

“In early September I learned of an incident in the jail that I believed merited immediate investigation,” stated Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal. “To ensure a thorough and balanced independent investigation, I contacted both Louisiana State Police and the FBI. With our full cooperation, each agency investigated the incident, resulting in numerous state arrest warrants.”

The following arrests were made and the counts that people were facing include:

22-year-old former deputy Frank Smith of Ponchatoula

Malfeasance in office, Aggravated second-degree Battery, Second-degree battery

- 21-year-old former deputy Elliot Smith of Mandeville

Malfeasance in office, Aggravated second degree battery

- 19-year-old former deputy Austin Rogers of Franklinton

Malfeasance in office, Principal to aggravated second degree battery

- 48-year-old former deputy Pam Willis of Tylertown, MS

Malfeasance in office

- 29-year-old former deputy John Donaldson of Franklinton

- 19-year-old Samuel White of Bogalusa (inmate)

First degree rape, Simple battery

- 38-year-old Toby Walker of Bogalusa (inmate)

Nine additional inmates were arrested and have been booked into the Washington Parish Jail for Simple battery:

- 24-year-old Yamarai Brumfield of Bogalusa

- 41-year-old Charles Ross of Bogalusa

- 19-year-old Latrevious Lucas of Bogalusa

- 25-year-old Javontay Owens of Bogalusa

- 27-year-old Andre Lucas of Bogalusa

- 25-year-old Russell Daniels of Franklinton

- 23-year-old Dakeithan Matthews of Bogalusa

- 27-year-old Tremale Jenkins of Franklinton

- 19-year-old Tyreef Williams of Bogalusa

Troopers have secured arrest warrants for Simple battery on the remaining five inmates:

- 18-year-old Eddie Jackson of Bogalusa

- 26-year-old Quenterrious McGowan of Angie

- 19-year-old Kevin Crutchfield of Bogalusa

- 32-year-old Deonta Lee of Franklinton

- 17-year-old Jackie Spikes of Angie

