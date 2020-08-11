7-year-old girl dies after struck by car in Slidell

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say a 7-year-old girl died after she was struck by a car Sunday afternoon in Slidell.

According to the Slidell Police Department, 7-year-old Imani Moore was trying to cross Pontchartrain Drive near Markham Drive around 1:15 p.m. when she was struck by a car. Moore was taken to University Hospital where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

SPD spokesperson Daniel Seuzeneau said impairment is not suspected, but toxicology tests were done as a routine.

