72-year-old Mandeville woman dies after being attacked by her two pit bulls

The sheriff’s office said the dogs were still attacking the woman when they arrived at the home.

MANDEVILLE, La. — Authorities say an elderly woman died at a hospital after she was attacked by her two pit bulls Thursday at her Mandeville home.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 600 block of Chevreuil Street shortly before 2:15 p.m. after a resident said his 72-year-old neighbor had been attacked by the dogs.

“As they made entry into the residence, the dogs turned their attention from the woman and began attacking the deputies, who were forced to use lethal force,” the sheriff’s office said.

The deputies applied a tourniquet to the woman to stop her bleeding and searched for the second dog. The deputies found it outside a nearby home before the dog “came after the deputies.” The officers shot the dog, killing it.

The 72-year-old was taken to a hospital on the southshore where she later died. The neighbor was also bitten by the dogs and was treated by paramedics at the scene. The STPSO said a child at the home also had “superficial” wounds trying to stop the attack but was not bitten.

“This is very sad,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “My thoughts and prayers go out the victim’s family and to the neighbor who was injured trying to help her. I also thank the deputies who responded and provided medical care in an effort to try and save this woman’s life.”

