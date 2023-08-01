83-year-old Covington man killed cutting down tree

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Coroner says an 83-year-old Covington man died Sunday after a tree he was cutting fell on him.
Parish coroner Dr. Charles Preston identified the victim as Thomas Baudean.
Baudean was cutting down a tree in the 20000 block of Landmark Lane in Covington. The coroner said Baudean suffered blunt-force injuries
No other information is available.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.