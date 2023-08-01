x
Northshore

83-year-old Covington man killed cutting down tree

Coroner Dr. Charles Preston identified the victim as Thomas Baudean.
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Coroner says an 83-year-old Covington man died Sunday after a tree he was cutting fell on him. 

Parish coroner Dr. Charles Preston identified the victim as Thomas Baudean.

Baudean was cutting down a tree in the 20000 block of Landmark Lane in Covington. The coroner said Baudean suffered blunt-force injuries

No other information is available.

