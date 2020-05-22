x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

northshore

Multiple victims shot in Northshore subdivision, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is currently working a shooting with multiple victims in the Kingspoint subdivision, the sheriff's office said.
Credit: WWL-TV
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies work a shooting scene near Brookter Street and Hollow Rock Court, just outside Slidell.

NEW ORLEANS — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is currently working a shooting with multiple victims near Slidell.

The shooting happened in the Kingspoint subdivision near Voters Road on  Thursday evening, a statement from the sheriff's office said.

Credit: WWL-TV
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies work a shooting scene near Brookter Street and Hollow Rock Court, just outside Slidell.

This a breaking story, and it will be updated periodically. Check back with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

MORE STORIES:

2nd suspect in shooting at NAS-Corpus Christi still atlarge after raid at Southside Home, call 1-800-CALL-FBI if you have info on suspect

FedEx driver helps connect Suwanee kid to Tony Hawk

'We're not closing our country' if second coronavirus wave hits, Trump says

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |May 01, 2020