Multiple victims shot in Northshore subdivision, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says

NEW ORLEANS — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is currently working a shooting with multiple victims near Slidell.
The shooting happened in the Kingspoint subdivision near Voters Road on Thursday evening, a statement from the sheriff's office said.
This a breaking story, and it will be updated periodically. Check back with WWLTV.com for the latest news.
MORE STORIES:
2nd suspect in shooting at NAS-Corpus Christi still atlarge after raid at Southside Home, call 1-800-CALL-FBI if you have info on suspect
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.