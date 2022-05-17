Alligator on Slidell High campus draws attention

SLIDELL, La. — A rogue alligator was spotted on the Slidell High School campus Tuesday, drawing a lot of attention as students were working on exams.
The school’s resource officer, Bridie Stevens, was alerted to the gator and School Resource officer Jeff Kahrs contained the gator to a confined space for about 30 minutes for Slidell Animal Control to get into place.
Animal Control Officer Emily Spohrer helped wrangle up the approximately four-and-a-half foot gator before putting it into a pet carrier. It was then taken to Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries to be taken for a safe release into the wild.
Slidell Police say that the school took full precautions during the incident to make sure no students were in danger at any time.