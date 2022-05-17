Alligator on Slidell High campus draws attention

Slidell Police say that the school took full precautions during the incident to make sure no students were in danger at any time.

Example video title will go here for this video

SLIDELL, La. — A rogue alligator was spotted on the Slidell High School campus Tuesday, drawing a lot of attention as students were working on exams.

The school’s resource officer, Bridie Stevens, was alerted to the gator and School Resource officer Jeff Kahrs contained the gator to a confined space for about 30 minutes for Slidell Animal Control to get into place.

Animal Control Officer Emily Spohrer helped wrangle up the approximately four-and-a-half foot gator before putting it into a pet carrier. It was then taken to Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries to be taken for a safe release into the wild.