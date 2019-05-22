MANDEVILLE, La. — The small sandy beach on Lake Pontchartrain along the Mandeville lakefront is a popular spot to wade in the water on a hot day.

Mike Cangelosi from Covington was out here walking along the lake Wednesday morning when he spotted a pair of alligators just off shore.

“There were two alligators no more than 150 feet away and by the time I left, they were down to about 50 feet,” Cangelosi said.

The father of five took out his cellphone and captured what he saw on video.

“One of the alligators – without exaggerating – was about a six-foot long alligator,” he said.

Erik Rodick from Mandeville also got some pictures of gators along the Lakefront a few days ago.

“I saw a little one, probably two-and-a-half to three feet long a few days ago,” Rodick said. “Further down I saw an even smaller one.”

What concerns people here on the Mandeville Lakefront is the fact that there are parents and children in very close proximity to where those alligators have been spotted as of late.



“You had kids that were fifty feet away, splashing from an apex predator,” Cangelosi said. “That was a startling thing.”

Experts say there are a couple of reasons why there have been more gator sightings in the lake recently. There is more fresh water in the lake with the opening of the Bonney Carre Spillway and the fact that it’s mating season for Alligators.

Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker says people should be cautious along the lakefront. He's urging visitors to not feed the alligators because they'll lose their natural fear of humans.