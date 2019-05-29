SLIDELL, La. — Every Memorial Day, neighbors in Slidell take it upon themselves to line several streets with American flags, but this holiday, they noticed several flags were missing.

"I love it. It shows the country's patriotism," Westchester Estates resident Joseph Redmond said of the flags.

When you drive into several Slidell neighborhoods around Memorial Day, you're welcomed with American flags lining the streets.

"Seeing the amount of flags down the street, it was pretty emotional," said Zane Galbert, president of the WWAM Residents Association, which includes Westchester Estates, Windsor Place, Abney Estates and Magnolia Heights.

Active duty Coast Guard himself, it was Galbert's idea several years ago to show the neighbors patriotism at holidays like Memorial Day and Veterans Day with American flags. Overwhelmed by support, neighbors pitched in enough money to purchase about 160 flags that line the entrances.

ALSO: They were the only battalion of black women deployed during WWII. Now, they're finally getting the recognition they always deserved

This week, neighbors noticed not all of the flags were there. Galbert has counted at least five flags missing.

"What we do to show our patriotism in the neighborhood, someone is abusing that," Galbert said.

While this is the most flags neighbors have ever noticed missing, this isn't the first time this has happened.

ALSO: U.S. Army tweet gets heartbreaking response from veterans and families

"I typically notice two or three at each holiday," Galbert said.

He warned his neighbors on Facebook and tells us he informed police and the city.

"Just be aware that our flags are going missing due to either kids or people stealing them taking them, I have no idea," Galbert said.

The display is a sign of appreciation and respect and these neighbors are asking for that in return.

ALSO: Sully the service dog honors George H.W. Bush on Memorial Day