Ammonia gas drill scheduled in Madisonville at 10 a.m. Friday

MADISONVILLE, La. — First responders in St. Tammany Parish will be conducting an anhydrous ammonia gas drill in Madisonville on Friday morning.

The drill will take place at 10 a.m. at the Diversified Foods and Seasonings, LLC business at 109 Highway 1085.

"There will be a large presence of Emergency apparatus and Emergency responders from around the parish and state participating in this drill," a notice from the St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 13 said.

The fire department said that the facility contains 42,000 pounds of anhydrous ammonia for its refrigerant storage system. No gas will be released during the drill.

"It is extremely important that we continue to communicate and conduct these exercises to maintain our knowledge of the facility, locations of shut-off valves, resources needed, and more importantly the safety of our residential and business community," the fire department said.