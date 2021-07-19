Armed man pulls gun on deputy; police make arrest without any shots fired, WPSO reports

“This dispute could easily have turned deadly without the quick action of our deputy."

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — An armed man pulled a shotgun on a Washington Parish Deputy, but the deputy was able to disarm him and get him to surrender without firing a shot.

According to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, a patrol deputy responded to a disturbance call on D.C. Crain Road on July 17 when they encountered 54-year-old William “Bill” Ladon McNeese.

Police say McNeese was outside a home, armed with a shotgun and knife. As the deputy approached, McNeese allegedly aimed the shotgun at the deputy.

According to police, the deputy pulled his own weapon and ordered McNeese to drop the shotgun. After a brief standoff, police say McNeese dropped his shotgun and knife and was taken into custody without any shots fired.

After arresting McNeese, the deputy found 26-year-old Samuel R. Thomas and arrested him on outstanding warrants.

According to police, the disturbance the deputy was investigating began when Thomas allegedly assaulted McNeese and McNeese went to go get his shotgun.

McNeese was arrested and booked into the Washington Parish Jail on aggravated assault upon a peace officer, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Thomas was arrested and booked for simple battery, disturbing the peace by intoxication, domestic abuse and criminal trespass.