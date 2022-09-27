Arrest made in Hammond home invasion that left man dead, 12-year-old hospitalized

Police Chief Jimmy Travis said information from the public helped lead to this arrest.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Police arrested a suspect in the brutal home invasion that left one man dead and his daughter severely wounded.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Omarion Hookfin Tuesday morning.

He was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, 32-year-old Donte Perry and his 12-year-old daughter were attacked in their home on Rufus Bankston Road in Hammond. Police say three or four masked men forced their way into the home, demanding drugs and money.

They then shot Perry and his daughter multiple times.

Police say Perry died on the scene and his daughter was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Perry’s two other children, a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old were unharmed.

“We feel like the sole purpose of them shooting the 12-year-old was to actually murder the 12-year-old because possibly, the threat of the 12-year-old being a witness or being able to identify them or provide information,” Police Chief Jimmy Travis said the day of the shooting.

He said the girl was taken to Children’s Hospital and has at least 10 gunshot wounds.

Tangipahoa Parish Police Chief Jimmy Travis said information from the public helped lead to this arrest, as well as support from the New Orleans divisions of the ATF.