Police: Suspects in Slidell beating of man may also be involved in death of woman found on old naval base

Police say the attempted murder took place in the same apartment Brooke Buchler lived in before she went missing.

SLIDELL, La. — Police arrested two men in an attempted murder and kidnapping case that may have a connection to a homicide being investigated at New Orleans' abandoned Navy base.

According to Slidell Police, 27-year-old Dylan Craddock and 32-year-old Cody Matthews beat and stabbed a man nearly to death in his apartment on Fifth Street in Slidell.

Police say the two suspects then tried to dispose of his body in a remote area in unincorporated Slidell. However, the victim was still alive and was able to get help.

Police arrested Craddock and Matthews late last week for attempted first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping.

The unidentified victim has since been released from the hospital and is recovering, according to police

While investigating this case, the body of 25-year-old Brooke Buchler was found in the abandoned Navy base in New Orleans. Police say Buchler lived in the same Fifth Street apartment where the attempted murder occurred.

Police are investigating to see if the two cases are related.

Anyone with information on the murder of Brooke Buchler is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or the NOPD.