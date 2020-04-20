ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Northshore residents are being asked to “stay the course” for the next 10 days as the St. Tammany Parish government prepares to reopen the parish for business.

St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper said Monday that a new council will begin creating a reopening strategy for the parish when Louisiana’s stay-at-home order expires on April 30.

“We are looking ahead to prepare to move forward with the health and economic recovery in our Parish. We have worked hard as a community to slow the spread of COVID-19. As we plan to gradually re-open, I want to remind everyone that we need to stay the course over the next ten days,” Cooper said. “We each have the choice to either detract from our progress or to contribute to our recovery. Let’s all choose to move toward recovery, so our plan can be implemented.”

Cooper said the new St. Tammany Economic Recovery and Resiliency Advisory Council will work with local hospitals and businesses to create a two-phase strategy to reopen the parish while considering the health and safety of residents.

In phase one, local stakeholders from private and public sectors will create recommendations including the timelines for the phased reopening of the business. The council is expected to submit preliminary guidelines for phase one to Cooper by Friday, April 24.

Phase two will look at the long-term recovery strategy.

The council will use standards set by the White House, Louisiana governor’s office and other industry-related resources.

Monday, St. Tammany Parish reported 2 deaths and 46 new cases of the coronavirus disease. In total, 1,057 cases have been reported in the parish, including 73 deaths.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.