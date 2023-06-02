ATF Bureau offering $10k reward for information on suspicious Washington Parish fires

"Over the past several years, a series of suspicious fires have been identified at seven (7) residential and church structures located in Washington Parish."

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) New Orleans is offering a reward of up to $10k for information on a series of 'suspicious fires' in Washington Parish 'during the past several years,' according to a press release.

"Over the past several years, a series of suspicious fires have been identified at seven (7) residential and church structures located in Washington Parish, specifically near Pine, Louisiana," the press release said. "There are no reported fatalities or injuries resulting from these fires."

Anyone who provides information that could lead to the arrest or conviction of the person(s) responsible may be entitled to the aforementioned cash reward.

The ATF Field Division is also working with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office on this operation as well as local fire departments across the state.

"Anyone with any information about these fires should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 844-954-1221, the press release said. "Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com."