NEW ORLEANS — Thousands of unionized AT&T employees in Louisiana will return to work Wednesday after joining 20,000 other workers across the United States in a nationwide strike.

In a statement Wednesday morning, the Communications Workers of American announced that the union would end their strike against the company at 12 p.m. Central time.

“CWA members’ spirit and solidarity over the last four days showed the company that we would not back down until they bargained with us in good faith,” said union Vice President Richard Honeycutt. “This was a historic strike that showed the power that working people have when they join together.”

The union accused the telecommunications giant of not bargaining in good faith and not sending representatives to the bargaining table with the authority to make decisions during contract negotiations.

About 300 workers each in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, 200 in Lafayette and 150 in Hammond and Northshore areas reportedly joined the strike.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.