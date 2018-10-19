COVINGTON, La. – What is being billed as a new, state-of-the-art medical facility was unveiled on the Northshore Thursday night.

Doctors say Avala, located on Industry Lane in Covington, is the only hospital in the region to offer robotic-assisted spine and orthopedic surgeries. Those surgeries include minimally invasive spine surgery, hip and knee replacements.

"We are the only hospital in Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas to have this technology," K. Samer Shamieh, MD said.

Owners, staff and Northshore leaders officially cut the ribbon outside the hospital Thursday night. The hospital was known as Fairway Medical Center before being renovated and rebranded.

Avala also unveiled its renovated hospital and new imaging center.

