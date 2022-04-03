Bar owner murdered, ATM looted in Bogalusa; Can you identify the suspect?

Anyone with information on this murder is asked to call Det. Capt. Tom Anderson at 985-661-2024.

BOGALUSA, La. — Police are working to identify a murder suspect after a Bogalusa bar owner was killed and the business' ATM was ransacked.

According to the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office, Marl Wayne Smith was murdered inside the Pub Lounge on S. Columbia Street on March 3.

Police say the ATM inside the bar was destroyed and all the money was taken from inside.

A surveillance camera caught an image of the suspected murderer and police are asking for the public's help to identify them.

“Please look closely at this picture and help us identify this cold-blooded killer so we can put him in jail where he belongs,” Sheriff Randy Seal said. “He must be brought to justice!”

Anyone with information on this murder is asked to call Det. Capt. Tom Anderson at 985-661-2024. Callers can remain anonymous.