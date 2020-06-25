Barge with excavator overturns in canal in Eden Isles

The sheriff’s office posted about the incident on its Facebook page around 1:45 p.m.

SLIDELL, La. — A barge with an excavator overturned in a canal in Eden Isles and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine division is working on a possible rescue.

The sheriff’s office posted about the incident on its Facebook page around 1:45 p.m.

An image shows a large object overturned in a canal near the Eden Isles Drive Bridge on the Highway 11 side.

The bridge is closed during the operation.