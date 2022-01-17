Betty White Challenge: Animal shelter in Covington sees big jump in donations, adoptions

The Northshore Humane Society hopes to do 100 animal adoptions this week in honor of animal lover Betty White, who would have turned 100 Monday.

COVINGTON, La. — The Northshore Humane Society raised $20,000 and was able to place 20 homeless pets into homes on the first day of a weeklong event in honor of animal loving actress Betty White, who died on New Year's Eve and who would have turned 100 Monday.

The Betty White Challenge is being run by animal shelters around the country with the goal of raising money for their work and having animals adopted. In honor of the Golden Girls actress, the Northshore Humane Society has waived its normal adoption fees.

The adoption event, which runs through Saturday, January 22nd, was sponsored by an anonymous donor in memory of rescue dog, Jeaux Hayes, who was taken unexpectedly from his family at the young age of six. The shelter is asking interested families to visit their adoption pages at northshorehumane.org or simply stop by anytime during the week to tour the animals available on-site. Shelter staff and volunteers will be ready to find your family the perfect pet!

The Humane Society says that all pets are up-to-date on vaccinations, spay/neutered and microchipped! Adopters may be required to purchase parish tags and/or prevention. Northshore Humane Society is located at 20384 Harrison Ave. in Covington. More information on this event can be found by visiting their website at northshorehumane.org or Facebook page.