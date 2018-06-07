State police are searching for the driver of an SUV that struck a bicyclist in Slidell and drove away from the scene Thursday night. The bicyclist later died at the hospital.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 9:29 p.m. near the intersection of Military and Brownswitch roads.

Police say 42-year-old Sandra Duet Royer was riding a mountain bike northbound on Military Road when she was struck from behind by a dark-colored Chevrolet or GMC pickup or SUV. Royer was thrown from the bike and received severe injuries.

Paramedics transported Royer to Ochsner Medical Center-Northshore where she later died.

The vehicle then left the scene northbound on Military Road. Investigators say the vehicle could have damage to the front end and right rear view mirror.

Troopers say Royer was wearing an orange safety vest and her bicycle had red rear reflectors and front light.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Louisiana State Police at 985-893-6250.

© 2018 WWL