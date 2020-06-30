x
Black Hawk helicopters to flyover northshore hospitals Wednesday

The Louisiana National Guard will honor medical workers with a flyover Wednesday.
Credit: AP
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Army National Guard will honor medical workers and first responders who have engaged in the battle with COVID-19 with a Black Hawk flyover Wednesday midday.

The helicopters will go across the southern part of the state, starting in the Slidell area and passing over the north shore, Baton Rouge, Lafayette and ending in Lake Charles.

The schedule is for the choppers to follow the approximate schedule below:

- 11 am        Slidell Memorial Hospital

- 11:10 am   St. Tammany Parish Hospital

- 11:20 am   North Oaks Medical Center

- 12 noon    Lafayette General Medical Center

- 1:32 pm    St. Patrick's Hospital

- 1:40 pm    Lake Charles Memorial

There will be a second flyover of areas in the central and northern parts of the state.

Credit: Louisiana National Guard

