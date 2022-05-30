1 missing, 5 rescued after motor boat flips in Lake Pontchartrain

The incident occurred near the Fontainebleau State Park cabins, according to observers.

MANDEVILLE, La. — One person is missing and five others were rescued when a 31-foot motorboat flipped in Lake Pontchartrain Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. just west of the cabins at Fontainebleau State Park, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson said the boat was occupied by six adults when another boater saw it flip and begin sinking. Five people from the boat were rescued by other boaters prior to the deputies’ arrival, but a 32-year-old man was still unaccounted for.