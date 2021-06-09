x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Northshore

Body found in burning Hammond home

Firefighters found one person dead inside the home when they entered. No details were released about the victim. It is unclear how the person died, or when.
Credit: Hammond Fire Department

HAMMOND, La. — A person was found dead in a burning home in Hammond Wednesday morning, according to fire department officials. 

Hammond firefighters responded just before 12:30 a.m. to a house fire off Old Covington Highway and found the building "well involved with fire," according to a Facebook post. 

Firefighters found one person dead inside the home when they entered. No details were released about the victim. It is unclear how the person died, or when.  

By 2:30 p.m., firefighters had brought the flames under control and started an investigation into the cause of the blaze and the person's death. 

More Stories: 

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.