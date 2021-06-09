Body found in burning Hammond home

Firefighters found one person dead inside the home when they entered. No details were released about the victim. It is unclear how the person died, or when.

HAMMOND, La. — A person was found dead in a burning home in Hammond Wednesday morning, according to fire department officials.

Hammond firefighters responded just before 12:30 a.m. to a house fire off Old Covington Highway and found the building "well involved with fire," according to a Facebook post.

Firefighters found one person dead inside the home when they entered. No details were released about the victim. It is unclear how the person died, or when.

By 2:30 p.m., firefighters had brought the flames under control and started an investigation into the cause of the blaze and the person's death.

