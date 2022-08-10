x
Northshore

Body of kayaker found in Slidell bayou

28-year-old David Anderson had been fishing in the Doubloon Bayou near Slidell when his kayak overturned Tuesday evening.
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office (STPSO) officials say they received a call from a man around 10 p.m. Tuesday after he saw his son's kayak overturned in Doubloon Bayou behind his house. The man said his son had gone fishing in the bayou at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The STPSO Marine Division searched the area of the overturned kayak and located the man’s body underwater shortly before 11:30 p.m.. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner later identified the man as 28-year-old David Anderson of Slidell. 

Anderson's body will be further examined by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office to determine a cause of death.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is investigating the incident.

