Bogalusa City Schools closing Friday due to COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS — Bogalusa City Schools will close Friday due to the "significant number of infected (with COVID-19) persons in our parish and our school system," Superintendent Lisa Tanner announced Tuesday.

Schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 14, so that schools and facilities can be deep cleaned, according to Tanner. Students will still be off Monday, Jan. 17, for Martin Luther King Day.

"We sincerely hope and pray that after the four-day weekend, we will see a difference in our infection rate in our parish and system and can return to school healthy," Tanner said.

Schools officials ask that students continue to mask, social distance and wash their hands regularly to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

