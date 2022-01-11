x
Northshore

Bogalusa City Schools closing Friday due to COVID-19

Schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 14, so that schools and facilities can be deep cleaned.
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2020, file photo, students arrive by bus at Foundation Preparatory School for their return to school during the coronavirus in New Orleans. It was the first day of in-person learning for fifth-12th grade public school students in Orleans Parish. Despite climbing numbers of COVID-19 cases around Louisiana, state education leaders are leaving decisions on mask mandates, physical distancing and other measures aimed at lessening coronavirus spread to local public school districts for the upcoming year. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP, File)

NEW ORLEANS — Bogalusa City Schools will close Friday due to the "significant number of infected (with COVID-19) persons in our parish and our school system," Superintendent Lisa Tanner announced Tuesday.

Schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 14, so that schools and facilities can be deep cleaned, according to Tanner. Students will still be off Monday, Jan. 17, for Martin Luther King Day.

"We sincerely hope and pray that after the four-day weekend, we will see a difference in our infection rate in our parish and system and can return to school healthy," Tanner said.

Schools officials ask that students continue to mask, social distance and wash their hands regularly to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A message from Superintendent Lisa Tanner:

Posted by Bogalusa City Schools on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

