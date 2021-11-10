Bogalusa: 18-month homicide investigation leads to double arrest

On May 3, 2020, police began to investigate the disappearance and shooting death of Dominique James.

BOGALUSA, La. — After an 18-month long homicide investigation, the Bogalusa Police Department arrested two suspects Wednesday.

Evidence collected over several months by detectives, established the probable cause to arrest Derek Moss Jr. Further evidence also led to the arrest of Juan Keys.

Both Moss and Keys were previously incarcerated in Washington Parish Jail, pending further investigation on charges of Obstruction of Justice for the disposal of the body of Dominique James in a heavily wooded area west of Bogalusa.

Moss who is already a multiple convicted felony offender, will now face charges of Second Degree Murder and could be sentenced to life without parole.

The incident remains open and under investigation and has been referred to District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office for prosecution.