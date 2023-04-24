Firefighters battle 'very large and dangerous' fire at Bogalusa saw mill

Firefighters worked for hours to extinguish the flames, with no injuries reported.

BOGALUSA, La. — Several fire departments responded to a "very large and dangerous" fire at a sawmill on Highway 21 north of Bogalusa overnight.

Firefighters from more than a dozen departments across southeast Louisiana and Mississippi converged on the city after a large commercial structure fire erupted around 10 p.m. at 21471 Hwy 21 in Bogalusa.

The Southeast Volunteer Fire Department Facebook Page said firefighters worked for hours to extinguish the flames, with no injuries reported. By 3 a.m., the fire department said the situation was considered under control.

During the fire, emergency responders warned the public to stay away from the sawmill for safety reasons.

It is still unclear how much damage was caused by the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV for updates as new information becomes available.