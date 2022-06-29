Boil water advisory issued for Briarwood Water System in St. Tammany

The precautionary advisory comes after lightning struck an 8-inch main, causing a drop in water pressure.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Department of Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for residents who use the Briarwood Water System, which serves Western St. Tammany Parish.

