x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Northshore

Boil water advisory issued for Briarwood Water System in St. Tammany

The precautionary advisory comes after lightning struck an 8-inch main, causing a drop in water pressure.
Credit: St. Tammany Parish Department of Utilities

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Department of Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for residents who use the Briarwood Water System, which serves Western St. Tammany Parish.

The advisory comes after lightning struck an 8-inch main, causing a drop in water pressure.

Crews repaired the main Tuesday and provided water samples to the Louisiana Department of Health for testing. Parish officials say the advisory will remain in effect until the samples have returned clear.

RELATED: Free online therapy available after Northshore mental health crisis center closes

RELATED: Northshore Humane Society pleads for fosters to get dogs out of the heat

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Northshore mental health crisis center closing