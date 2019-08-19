SUN, La. — Update (Aug. 21): A boil water advisory for the Village of Sun has been lifted, Clerk Ginger Bays confirmed Wednesday.

--Original Story Below--

A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for the Village of Sun until further notice.

Clerk Ginger Bays-Strauss said all customers under the Village System will have to boil their water until further notice as crews work to replace a chemical injection manifold on a water tower. Water will be turned off at 10 a.m. Monday for the work to be completed.

Residents with questions are asked to call the Sun Village Town Hall at 985-886-5500.

---

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.