Boil water advisory issued for Cross Gates Water System in St. Tammany

The advisory comes after the mechanical failure of a chlorine pump.

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Government’s Department of Utilities has issued a precautionary Boil Water Advisory for the Cross Gates Water System in Slidell.

The advisory comes after a mechanical failure with a chlorine pump causing the free chlorine residual in the Cross Gates distribution system to temporarily drop below the required regulatory minimum.

The Department of Utilities says the defective pump has been replaced, however the advisory comes as a precaution in agreement with the Louisiana Department of Health.