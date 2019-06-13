ABITA SPRINGS, La. — The entire town of Abita Springs is under a boil water advisory until further notice due to an issue at a well site.

The announcement was made early Thursday by Mayor Daniel Curtis' office. Abita Springs residents are asked to continue heat water for one full minute after it has been brought to a rolling boil before using it for consumption.

The statement said crews will be testing the water Thursday for any potential problems and samples will be sent to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Curtis' office said the boil water advisory is expected to last 48 hours. The advisory will be canceled once the samples are determined safe.