Boil water advisory issued for Alton Water System in St. Tammany

The advisory covers the entire Alton system, near Slidell.

NEW ORLEANS — A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for the entire Alton Water System in St. Tammany Parish. Alton is just north of Slidell.

On Tuesday, crews operating machinery hit 4-inch water main causing the water pressure to drop below a safe level.

Customers are advised to disinfect their water before using it, making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food preparation and for rinsing food. Boil the water for one full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.