A temporary boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Robert Monday afternoon.

The advisory is due to a leak on a main line, according to officials from the Tangipahoa Water District.

The following areas are impacted:

- Hwy. 190 in Robert between Parkway Blvd. and Riverdale Heights

- Arbor Estates Subdivision

- Riverdale Heights Road

The boil water advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Tangipahoa water system following notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals that water samples are deemed safe.

Anyone who has questions is asked to call the Tangipahoa Water District at 985-345-6457

