SLIDELL, La. — A precautionary boil water advisory was issued for several parts of Slidell Saturday morning.

Officials with Coast Waterworks, the water utility for the Northshore town, announced the advisory around 10:15 a.m. Saturday. It extended to residents in in the Eden Isles/Oak Harbor water system, which includes Moonraker Drive, Clipper Estates, Lakeview Drive and Pontchartrain Drive.

Officials said the advisory was put in place because a fire hydrant detached from a main, which caused low water pressure.

While the hydrant was repaired and water pressure was restored, the advisory will remain in effect until the state tests and clears water samples. That typically takes up to 24 hours.

People living in the affected areas should follow the advice below:

Don't consume tap water

Use bottled or boiled water to drink, cook, brush teeth, and mix baby formula.

Wash fruits and vegetables with bottled or boiled water.

Don't use ice from ice trays or ice makers. Make new ice with bottled or boiled water.

To be safe, give your pets bottled or boiled water

Be careful bathing

If you're a healthy adult, you can bathe or shower with tap water. Be careful not to swallow any water.

Give babies and young children a sponge bath or use boiled water to bathe.

If you have open wounds or a weakened immune system, use boiled water to bathe.

Use hand sanitizer after washing hands.

Take care cleaning

Wash countertops and tables with boiled water.

Use a rinse temperature of 150° F or a sanitize cycle on your dishwasher.

Wash dishes by hand as usual. Then soak in mixture of 1 gallon of water and 1 teaspoon of bleach for 1 minute.

Do laundry as usual.

► Track the tropics, live updates from Your Local Weather Experts delivered directly to you throughout hurricane season by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.