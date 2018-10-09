A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Tangipahoa Parish due to a break in the water line.

The boil water advisory was issued Monday for the following areas:

Veterans Boulevard from Club Deluxe Road south to Doctors Boulevard, including Lamonte Drive and DeMarco Lane

The Tangipahoa Parish Water System issued the boil water advisory Monday and it is to remain in effect until rescinded upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals-Office of Public Health that water samples collected have shown the water is deemed safe.

Those with any questions about the precautionary boil water advisory can contact the Tangipahoa Water District at 985-345-6457.

© 2018 WWL