NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Water District has issued a temporary boil water advisory for parts of the parish starting Sunday afternoon.

According to parish officials, the affected area is as follows:

"Hwy 51 between , Gregoire Rd and Hwy 22, to also include the following roads: Boudreaux Ln, Fischers Ln, Annette Dr, Hendrix Ln, Campbell Ln, George Fischer Rd, Travis Dr and Hotard Ln."

The reason for the advisory is damage to a water line that caused water pressure to drop below safe levels, officials said. As that line is fixed, residents will continue to be under the advisory until water is tested and passed by the state department of health. That typically takes up to 24 hours.

Tangipahoa Parish experienced thousands of power outages after power lines were downed from strong winds brought by Tropical Storm Olga Saturday morning.

People living in the affected areas should follow the advice below:

Don't consume tap water

Use bottled or boiled water to drink, cook, brush teeth, and mix baby formula.

Boil water for one minute in a clean container before using.

Wash fruits and vegetables with bottled or boiled water.

Don't use ice from ice trays or ice makers. Make new ice with bottled or boiled water.

To be safe, give your pets bottled or boiled water

Be careful bathing

If you're a healthy adult, you can bathe or shower with tap water. Be careful not to swallow any water.

Give babies and young children a sponge bath or use boiled water to bathe.

If you have open wounds or a weakened immune system, use boiled water to bathe.

Use hand sanitizer after washing hands.

Take care cleaning

Wash countertops and tables with boiled water.

Use a rinse temperature of 150° F or a sanitize cycle on your dishwasher.

Wash dishes by hand as usual. Then soak in mixture of 1 gallon of water and 1 teaspoon of bleach for 1 minute.

Do laundry as usual.

Any further questions: contact Tangipahoa Water District 985-345-6457

