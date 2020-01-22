ABITA SPRINGS, La. — A boil water advisory was issued for the entire town of Abita Springs after an electrical issue caused a water tower from automatically refilling.

Abita Springs residents should bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before drinking it.

The electrical issue reportedly caused a drop in water pressure to the town, but the pressure has returned. Public Works Director Kristin Tortorich said the boil water order is expected to last for up to 36 hours to allow for testing.

