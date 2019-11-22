SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Government has issued a precautionary boil water advisory Friday morning for some neighborhoods in the Slidell-area.

The following area within the Cross Gates Water System was put under the boil advisory until further notice:

Cross Gates Blvd from Steele Road To E. Durham

Camden St.

Dover Dr.

Camborne Ln.

Trenton Drive

Bristol Pl.

Herwig Bluff Rd

E. Durham Dr.

Norfolk Ct.

Oakleaf Dr.

The Bluffs Subdivision

According to St. Tammany Parish officials, the advisory was the result of a contractor installing a stop sign at the intersection of Herwig Bluff Road and Cross Gates Boulevard.

They hit a 10-inch water main, which forced Tammany Utilities to shut off water service to the affected area, dropping water pressure below safe levels and activating the advisory.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice from parish officials. State testing to the clear water for use typically takes 24 hours from the start of the advisory.

People living in affected areas should follow the advice below:

Don't consume tap water

Use bottled or boiled water to drink, cook, brush teeth, and mix baby formula.

Boil water for one minute in a clean container before using.

Wash fruits and vegetables with bottled or boiled water.

Don't use ice from ice trays or ice makers. Make new ice with bottled or boiled water.

To be safe, give your pets bottled or boiled water

Be careful bathing

If you're a healthy adult, you can bathe or shower with tap water. Be careful not to swallow any water.

Give babies and young children a sponge bath or use boiled water to bathe.

If you have open wounds or a weakened immune system, use boiled water to bathe.

Use hand sanitizer after washing hands.

Take care cleaning

Wash countertops and tables with boiled water.

Use a rinse temperature of 150° F or a sanitize cycle on your dishwasher.

Wash dishes by hand as usual. Then soak in mixture of 1 gallon of water and 1 teaspoon of bleach for 1 minute.

Do laundry as usual.

Customers affected by this advisory will be advised when it is rescinded by an automated phone call, signs placed throughout the affected area and on the Parish Government’s website (www.stpgov.org) and social media sites. If you have any questions, please call Tammany Utilities at (985) 276-6400.

