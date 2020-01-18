SLIDELL, La. — Parts of Slidell were placed under a boil water advisory Saturday after an electrical short temporarily caused low water pressure at a well that supplies water to the area, St. Tammany Parish officials said.

Tammany Utilities customers in the Cross Gates Water System are urged to boil their water for one minute before making ice, brushing teeth or preparing food.

St. Tammany Parish

Officials said the electrical short happened Saturday morning, but the advisory was only issued out of an abundance of caution, in line with Louisiana Department of Health regulations.

People living in the affected areas were instructed to follow the advice below:

Boil your water

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. Any flat taste after boiling can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.

Don't consume tap water

Use bottled or boiled water to drink, cook, brush teeth, and mix baby formula.

Boil water for one minute in a clean container before using.

Wash fruits and vegetables with bottled or boiled water.

Don't use ice from ice trays or ice makers. Make new ice with bottled or boiled water.

To be safe, give your pets bottled or boiled water

Be careful bathing

If you're a healthy adult, you can bathe or shower with tap water. Be careful not to swallow any water.

Give babies and young children a sponge bath or use boiled water to bathe.

If you have open wounds or a weakened immune system, use boiled water to bathe.

Use hand sanitizer after washing hands.

Take care cleaning

Wash countertops and tables with boiled water.

Use a rinse temperature of 150° F or a sanitize cycle on your dishwasher.

Wash dishes by hand as usual. Then soak in mixture of 1 gallon of water and 1 teaspoon of bleach for 1 minute.

Do laundry as usual.

