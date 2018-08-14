UPDATE: This boil advisory has been lifted.

Original story below:

A precautionary boil water advisory is in place for several Mandeville-area subdivisions Monday due to a communications contractor laying fiber and hitting an eight-inch water main around noon, according to St. Tammany Parish officials.

The water main was hit in the Woodlands Subdivision and caused low water pressure in the surrounding areas. The boil water advisory is in place for the following subdivisions: The Woodlands, Quail Creek, Forest Brook, Grand Terre, Emerald Pines, Casa Bella, Remington Court, Woodlands Terrace, Viola Street and Soult Street.

The boil water advisory is to remain in place until rescinded by Tammany Utilities. The boil advisory will be rescinded upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health-Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from the water supply system have shown the water to be safe.

Customers affected by this advisory will be advised when it is rescinded by an automated phone call and notices on the Parish Government’s website and social media sites. If you have any questions, please call Tammany Utilities at (985) 276-6400.

