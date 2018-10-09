A precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted for parts of Tangipahoa Parish Monday after a break in the water line.

The boil water advisory was issued Monday for the following areas:

Veterans Boulevard from Club Deluxe Road south to Doctors Boulevard, including Lamonte Drive and DeMarco Lane

The Tangipahoa Parish Water System rescinded the boil water advisory Tuesday after notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals-Office of Public Health that water samples collected showed the water is deemed safe.

Those with any questions about the precautionary boil water advisory can contact the Tangipahoa Water District at 985-345-6457.

© 2018 WWL