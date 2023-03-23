Boil Water Advisory to be issued in parts of Slidell

Many Slidell residents lost water pressure Wednesday, and announced an advisory will go into effect on Thursday.

SLIDELL, La. — Water pressure has been restored and boil water advisories will be issued Thursday, according to the City of Slidell's Facebook page.

The advisories will be in effect in the Palm Lake, Camellia Drive, and Bonfouca Drive areas.

Many Slidell residents lost water pressure on Wednesday when a contractor bore through a 10-inch water main line on the corner of Pontchartrain and Front Streets.

The City posted on Facebook that crews are working to resolve the issue and the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals is analyzing water samples.

The order will be lifted once the department deems it safe to drink, which the City says could take several days.

If you're not sure what to do during a boil water advisory, click here.