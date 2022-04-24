Boil water advisory will be in effect Monday for St. Tammany Cross Gates Water System

The move is being done as the switch from chloramine to free chlorine may cause the level of disinfection provided to temporarily drop below the required standard.

COVINGTON, La. — A boil water advisory is set to go in effect on Monday at 8 a.m. for residents served by the Cross Gates Water System in St. Tammany Parish.

The move is being done as a precautionary measure, as the water system transitions from chloramine to free chlorine as the disinfecting agent in the water. During the transition, however, the level of disinfection provided may temporarily drop below the minimum required by the Louisiana Department of Health.

The advisory will reman in effect until it is rescinded by the Department of Utilities. That will occur once the Louisiana Department of Health analyzes enough samples that find the water to be safe.