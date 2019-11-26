SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Government has issued a precautionary boil water advisory Tuesday morning for some neighborhoods in the Slidell-area.

Parish government says a contractor hit a 10-inch water main near the intersection of Herwig Bluff Road and Cross Gates Boulevard. Water service was temporarily shut off to Cross Gates Water System customers to make repairs.

Its the second time in four days that a contractor struck a water main at the same intersection and prompting a boil water advisory. On Nov. 22, a contractor struck the water main while installing a stop sign.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice from parish officials. State testing to the clear water for use typically takes 24 hours from the start of the advisory.

St. Tammany Parish Government

People living in affected areas should follow the advice below:

Don't consume tap water

Use bottled or boiled water to drink, cook, brush teeth, and mix baby formula.

Boil water for one minute in a clean container before using.

Wash fruits and vegetables with bottled or boiled water.

Don't use ice from ice trays or ice makers. Make new ice with bottled or boiled water.

To be safe, give your pets bottled or boiled water

Be careful bathing

If you're a healthy adult, you can bathe or shower with tap water. Be careful not to swallow any water.

Give babies and young children a sponge bath or use boiled water to bathe.

If you have open wounds or a weakened immune system, use boiled water to bathe.

Use hand sanitizer after washing hands.

Take care cleaning

Wash countertops and tables with boiled water.

Use a rinse temperature of 150° F or a sanitize cycle on your dishwasher.

Wash dishes by hand as usual. Then soak in mixture of 1 gallon of water and 1 teaspoon of bleach for 1 minute.

Do laundry as usual.

Customers affected by this advisory will be advised when it is rescinded by an automated phone call, signs placed throughout the affected area and on the Parish Government’s website (www.stpgov.org) and social media sites. If you have any questions, please call Tammany Utilities at (985) 276-6400.

