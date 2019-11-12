SLIDELL, La. — The man accused of fatally drugging and sexually abusing a former co-worker had his bond set at half-a-million dollars today.

John Jacob Jenkins, 48, had his bond set at $250,000 in court Wednesday morning. Jenkins was booked in the St. Tammany Parish Jail for one county of second-degree homicide and one count of sexual abuse of an animal.

Jenkins is accused of killing Jenniger DeBlonde Jacob with a combination of prescription drugs and narcotics, according to the St. Tammany Parish coroner. The coroner's autopsy also showed that Jacob had been sexually abused before and after her death.

A former co-worker of Jenkins, Angela Griffin, was also booked with one count of sexual abuse of an animal. Her bond was set at $2,500.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Griffin's arrest stemmed from evidence gathered at one of Jenkins' homes. Investigators found several images showing people engaging in sexual acts with animals as well as other people. Police say Jenkins produced the images.

Griffin had engaged in a sexual act with her pet, according to the Sheriff's Office. That animal has been seized by the parish. They did not specify what kind of animal it was.

