MANDEVILLE, La. — A dry stretch in recent weeks has created dangerous conditions for wildfires and prompted a 30-day ban on residents making any outdoors fires or burns in St. Tammany Parish, president Pat Brister announced Friday.

Until early November, only prescribed burns by the forestry department and official agriculture burns for farmers will be allowed in the parish. Everything else, like campfires or burning objects outside, is not allowed.

St. Tammany is the fourth parish on the Northshore and the 16th in Louisiana to announce a burn ban, according to state's burn ban map.

Like Tangiapahoa Parish earlier this week, St. Tammany officials cited dangerous conditions from a lack of rainfall and unseasonable heat that has created extra-flammable wood, brush and vegetation.

