Northshore

Burn ban in effect in St. Tammany Parish

The ban is due to the extreme heat and drought conditions causing a significant wildfire potential in our area.
Credit: Rural Metro Fire

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish President, Mike Cooper, has signed an executive order to enact a parish-wide burn ban for the next 14 days. 

Your Local Weather Expert Alexa Trischler says the drought has gotten worse, especially on the Southshore. 

Credit: WWL-TV
Drought monitor

There is not much rain in the forecast until the middle of next week, and it will be excessively hot and very dry.

