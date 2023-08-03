Burn ban in effect in St. Tammany Parish

The ban is due to the extreme heat and drought conditions causing a significant wildfire potential in our area.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish President, Mike Cooper, has signed an executive order to enact a parish-wide burn ban for the next 14 days.

Your Local Weather Expert Alexa Trischler says the drought has gotten worse, especially on the Southshore.

There is not much rain in the forecast until the middle of next week, and it will be excessively hot and very dry.